JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation ceremony on Mother’s Day last Sunday, and Principal Jason Brunaugh congratulated the students and their friends and families on their achievement.

“It has been a true pleasure to watch all of you - whether you come to us from the middle school, St. Francis, or transferred to JCHS - to watch you grow and develop into the young men and women sitting before us today,” Brunaugh said at the ceremony.

“Parents, grandparents, family, and friends, please know that your love, devotion, and commitment are the main reasons for this once-in-a-lifetime achievement,” he added. “And parents, please never forget that you were your child’s first teacher and will always be their most important teacher. Congratulations on a job well done.”

After all the graduates had been called on stage to receive their degrees, Brunaugh spoke further on the many “talents” of this year’s graduating class.

“The Class of 2023 has shared their talents with us in the areas of academics, athletics, music, drama, vocational skills, character, and leadership. They are now ready to take those talents to the next level,” he said. “We wish you all happiness and success in your future endeavors. It has been an honor to be your principal and I thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. Good luck and God bless.”

The full JCHS Class of 2023 is as follows:

  • William Abbott
  • Carter Allison
  • Mary Anderson
  • Caiden Anthony
  • Chloe Antoine
  • Gabriel Axley
  • Tyler Ayres
  • Peter Barten
  • Avery Bartok
  • Emily Beiermann
  • Michael Bogart
  • Molli Bohannon
  • Reghan Bollinger
  • Cate Breden
  • Emma Bretweiser
  • Tanner Brunaugh
  • Madalyn Buck
  • Brandon Buerk
  • Jalen Burch
  • Jaydon Busch
  • Dylan Carter
  • Ethan Cavender
  • Sean Churchman
  • Katie Clanton
  • Reese Cochran
  • Jeneyce Coney
  • Jahzlynn Copeland
  • Elizabeth Cox
  • Joey Cox
  • Tristan Cox
  • Andrew Crain
  • Ryan Crawford
  • Trinity Crotchett
  • Breeya Croxford-Stone
  • Logan Czaia
  • Moriah Davenport
  • Emily Davis
  • Kendal Davis
  • Lillian Delp
  • Ryan Denton
  • Cadence Devening
  • Quinn Diamond
  • Jordon Dilks
  • Bernard Dohn
  • Jack Dohrn
  • Jack Dos Santos
  • Samuel Dublo
  • Lindsey Duggan
  • Jacob Elliott
  • Haleigh Embry
  • Alexis Fickle
  • Danica Fields
  • Anna Fink
  • Gracie Freeman
  • Serenity Freeman
  • Lucy Fritz
  • Catherine Fry
  • Maci Gallay
  • Colton Gavaza
  • Baron Gibson
  • Hunter Gillis
  • Ky Glass
  • Drake Goetten
  • Gavin Goff
  • Alexandra Golley
  • Heath Groppel
  • Caleb Hall
  • Chloe Hall
  • Hannah Hallstead
  • Breyden Hamilton
  • Andrew Hansen
  • Jace Hasty
  • Kendall Heberling
  • Autumn Heitzman
  • Zachary Hoffman
  • Josie Hudson
  • Sophie Hutchens
  • Colin Johnson
  • Amelia Jones
  • Jolye Jones
  • Mackenzie Jones
  • Grant Joyce
  • Logan Kahl
  • Chloe Kallal
  • Ayden Kanallakan
  • Kavan Kaylor
  • Shane Keeney
  • Joshua Kendall
  • Katelyn Young
  • Ethan Klunk
  • Hailey Kohler
  • Walter Kosowski
  • Kari Krueger
  • Adalynn Lamarsh
  • Logan Lamparter
  • Jerra Laplant
  • Dawson Lemarr
  • Ethan Linenfelser
  • Kindy Lloyd
  • Anna Loellke
  • Isaac Loges
  • Cassidy Maag
  • Leighann Maag
  • Mason Marshall
  • Morgan Marshall
  • Aislinn Mcclure
  • Gabriel Mcpheeters
  • Joseph Meador
  • Logan Meisner
  • Alyscia Mercer
  • Ethan Miller
  • Jayden Miller
  • Ryan Myers
  • Matthew Narhuminti
  • Cody Niemeyer
  • Harley Ottwell
  • Savana Palos
  • Sydney Palos
  • Sommer Parker
  • Joshua Perdun
  • Owen Pfleger
  • Tryston Phillips
  • Chloe Phipps
  • Addison Pilkington
  • Jillian Pine
  • Brylee Piper
  • Tanner Reno
  • Abbigail Richards
  • Hunter Roach
  • Cody Robinson
  • Taj Roe
  • Samuel Rowling
  • Clare Russell
  • Devon Rust
  • Whitney Sadler
  • Amber Samples
  • Kateryna Savienkova
  • Madison Schroeder
  • Brendan Schultz
  • Kylie Scott
  • Emma Shackles
  • Jayme Shaffer
  • Addison Smith
  • Aron Smith
  • Blain Smith
  • Marissa Smith
  • Rylea Smith
  • Savannah Smith
  • Mason Springman
  • Galina Spurgeon
  • Tayten Stark
  • Alexander Steinacher
  • Taylor Stelbrink
  • Kendall Stellhorn
  • Zachary Stiles
  • Donava Stock
  • Brooke Stockstill
  • Wyatt Storey
  • Austin Strauss
  • Ellie Sturgill
  • Alana Talkington
  • Lexi Tarkington
  • Brayden Terpening
  • Chloe Thomas
  • Daniel Towell
  • Steven Trochuck
  • Bria Tuttle
  • Samuel Vitale
  • Dakota Wade
  • Jacob Wagner
  • Elaina Walsh
  • Matthew Ward
  • Clayton Warren
  • William Warren
  • Hunter Watson
  • Brayden Wellenreiter
  • Antonio Wesbrook
  • Olivia Wieneke
  • Julia Wilkinson
  • Griffin Williams
  • Autumn Wilson
  • Chase Withrow
  • Dayton Wittman
  • Gaige Wock
  • Shelby Woolsey
  • Mya Wormington
  • Ryder Young

A full recording of the graduation ceremony is available at this link.

