JCHS Announces Illinois State Scholars Class of 2025
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School Principal Thomas Leslie is pleased to announce that 18 students from the JCHS Graduating Class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.
The following students have been selected based on class rank and SAT scores:
- Abbigail Benz
- Jaxon Brunaugh
- Corah Derrick
- Dax Goetten
- Brayden Groves
- Kate Hudson
- Ari Leslie
- Reese Lorton
- Matthew Maag
- Maggie Maxeiner
- Kiley Pickel
- Caitlyn Poletti
- Katie Schultz
- Dinah Slusser
- Amelia Strebel
- Isaac Wargo
- Annabelle Yamnitz
- Corree Yates
JCHS Principal Thomas Leslie states: "We are incredibly proud of our eighteen seniors who were named Illinois State Scholars from the Class of 2025. This is an honor that distinguishes these students among the best of the best in the state of Illinois and beyond. These students are bright, determined, and they make Jersey very proud."
