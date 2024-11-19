JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School Principal Thomas Leslie is pleased to announce that 18 students from the JCHS Graduating Class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following students have been selected based on class rank and SAT scores:

Abbigail Benz

Jaxon Brunaugh

Corah Derrick

Dax Goetten

Brayden Groves

Kate Hudson

Ari Leslie

Reese Lorton

Matthew Maag

Maggie Maxeiner

Kiley Pickel

Caitlyn Poletti

Katie Schultz

Dinah Slusser

Amelia Strebel

Isaac Wargo

Annabelle Yamnitz

Corree Yates

JCHS Principal Thomas Leslie states: "We are incredibly proud of our eighteen seniors who were named Illinois State Scholars from the Class of 2025. This is an honor that distinguishes these students among the best of the best in the state of Illinois and beyond. These students are bright, determined, and they make Jersey very proud."

More like this: