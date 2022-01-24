JERSEYVILLE - Starting January 24, the Jersey County Health Department is offering a COVID-19 testing site at their Drive-Thru Clinic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

While this testing has no associated fees or insurance costs, walk-in appointments are not accepted. You must register by calling 618-498-9565 ext. 336.

These are not rapid tests - they are PCR tests, and results will take 48 hours. Results will not be given over the phone, so you must provide an email address upon registration to access your results once they are ready.

You do not need to be experiencing any symptoms to register for a test. In an announcement post via Facebook, the Department pointed out these tests are “great if you need results” for work or travel. Up to 200 tests will be available per day.

The next round of drive-thru testing will be this Wednesday, January 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To register, call 618-498-9565 ext. 336.

