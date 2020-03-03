JERSEY - The Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Walk in Clinic is moving to 903 South State Street in Jerseyville, Illinois. The new clinic opened its doors on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

After five successful years at its current location on the JCH campus, the Walk in Clinic will relocate to a larger, more prominent space at the South end of Jerseyville’s main thoroughfare. The increased amount of space has enabled the clinic to hire more staff, including 2 new nurse practitioners. This will allow the clinic to reduce waiting times as well as giving them the capacity to see more patients.

John Giertz, Vice President of Physician Services, explained that the hospital had also wanted to provide its patients with a more prominent, centrally located facility. He said, “We understand that by definition, a trip to urgent care is not likely something that you planned to do with your day. We wanted to ensure that our facility was conveniently located and near to other businesses, particularly our local pharmacies.” He continued, “We have continually been committed to excellent service and patient care, and I am pleased that we can continue to do so in a more accessible location. I am grateful for the support of our Board of Directors and Senior Leadership, all of the project planning by Kevin Goss, Steve LeBlanc, Shane Winters, and our Director of Primary Care over the Walk-in Clinic, Crisha Dunham, who along with her team made this relocation happen.”

JCH’s commitment to excellence was recently earned them a ranking as one of the top 10% of hospitals in the nation. Giertz said, “JCH is committed to serving Jerseyville and the surrounding communities, and I am thrilled that we can provide our patients with care that is nationally recognized as being excellent.”

Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) was rated 5 out of 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS rates hospitals based on multiple factors such as patient experience and clinical outcomes. This 5-star accolade was awarded to only 407 of the nation’s 4500 hospitals, and to only 21 in Illinois. JCH’s performance put them amongst the very best in the nation. Only two other hospitals besides JCH scored 5-stars in the St. Louis/Metro East area.

JCH consistently scored above the national average in patient experience categories such as physician and nursing communication, and cleanliness. It was also better than the national average in 30-day readmissions and consistently has the lowest rate of hospital acquired infections in the region.

Jersey Community Hospital is part of JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH is a general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with over 30 providers, and 25,000 sf wellness center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

Please contact Beth Steckel (618-946-2780) or Beth Bear at JCBA (618-639-5222) for further information.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

