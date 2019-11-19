JERSEYVILLE - Ten years ago, then hospital CEO Larry Bear was wary about spending money to make money. Several of his volunteers had seen a hospital in a big city, with a resale shop that was able to raise millions of dollars, but Bear was concerned about the financial outlay. He said, “The idea was great, but it made me nervous that we would have to dedicate staff hours to the project, pay rent, utilities and so on. There was a potential for financial loss, and that made me pause. But lucky for all of us, I had some persistent volunteers who were adamant that a resale shop would work.” And years later, the JCH Resale shop has been such a success it has moved to larger premises so that it can expand.

The JCH Resale Shop has moved from its current location at 109 N. State Street in Jerseyville to 201 S. Jefferson Street. Their first day at the new location will be Tuesday, November 19th.

Charity Roth, Director of the JCH Foundation which manages the Resale shop, explained the need for the move, “We have been blessed with a very generous community, and we are in need of more floor space for our showroom, but equally, more room to process incoming donations. At our old location on State Street, we did not have enough space to sort through incoming donations, or have enough room to house an adequate number of volunteers to perform this task. This expansion will allow us to add an additional 20-30 volunteers to enable daily donation processing, which in turn will help us to add new merchandise to the showroom daily.”

The additional space will allow the Resale Shop to have a dedicated donation garage and new donation hours with volunteers present to assist those wanting to make a donation. They will accept donations on Monday from 9-2pm, Tuesday-Friday from 9-5pm, and on Saturday from 10-3pm. Donations cannot be accepted outside of these hours. Roth hopes that these dedicated donation hours will help to eliminate processing backlogs, which sometimes meant that donations were not getting to the showroom and that back areas of the old shop were cluttered. She explained, “Certainly part of this move is driven by the need to keep our volunteers safe. We want to ensure that access to our exits is unfettered in case of an emergency.”

The showroom hours will be Tuesday-Friday 9-5pm and Saturday from 10-3pm. The Resale Shop offers quality merchandise at affordable prices and is well-known for its great deals and fantastic finds. Every donation and purchase supports Jersey Community Hospital.

The Resale Shop may seem like a small endeavor, but in its 10 years of operation, it has donated over $600,000 to Jersey Community Hospital. The Resale Shop has helped the Hospital to purchase upgraded equipment, such as the newly added 3D Mammography Machine. This machine can provide a more comprehensive exam, improving the quality of care

