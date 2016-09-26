JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) recently hired Shane Winters as the new director of Information Technology. Winters comes to Jersey Community Hospital from St. Louis University where he was Manager of Server and Storage Operations. He was responsible for the strategic and architectural direction of all enterprise information systems ensuring continued compliance for the University’s server systems in governmental regulations and for the daily operations of the University’s academic and clinical systems.

Shane has over 20 years of Information Technology experience staring with Karmak in Carlinville, IL where he traveled North America rolling out their business systems to various trucking companies. He then worked for Smurfit-Stone where he moved up the ranks from deploying desktops, tier 3 server support to automating the build and patching process for all servers traveling throughout North America.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Technology is so vital in the healthcare industry and I am excited to bring my expertise to JCH” stated Winters. “This is a great opportunity, I am anxious to enhance the technological capabilities for the physicians, staff and patients.”

Shane has been a lifelong resident of Jerseyville where he married his high school sweetheart Andrea (Hill) Winters. Shane and Andrea have three children Hayden (17), Brooklyn (13), and Davis (9). In his spare time, Shane likes to attend his children’s sporting events as well as assisting on the family farm, hunting, fishing and golfing.

More like this: