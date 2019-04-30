Jerseyville, IL – Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 JCH Provider Awards. The providers were honored recently at the JCH Foundation Spring Fling.

The Patient Choice Award was awarded to the Physician and Allied Health Professional (AHP) with the highest overall Clinician and Group Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CG CAHPS) survey score. The Physician winner was Dr. Cristy Elving and the AHP winner was Carol Lesko WHNP-BC.

The JCH Choice Award was chosen by the JCH Physicians, AHPs, Administration, Clinic Managers and Department Heads. The Physician winner was Dr. Cristy Elving and the AHP winner was Julie Jackson NP.

The Quality Award was awarded to the Physician and AHP with the highest score on the quality section of the bonus model. The Physician winner was Dr. John Palcheff and the AHP winner was Krista Wellenkamp PA.

The winner of the 2018 JCH AHP of the Year Award was Krista Wellenkamp PA and the winner of the 2018 JCH Physician of the Year Award was Dr. Cristy Elving.

