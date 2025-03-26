JERSEY – The JCH Foundation Ambulance Association is proud to announce the purchase of 40 LifeVac devices, which are being distributed by the organization to local restaurants in Jersey County. This proactive initiative aims to enhance public safety and ensure that restaurant patrons have immediate access to a life-saving device in the event of a choking emergency.

The LifeVac device is a non-invasive, easy-to-use tool designed to clear airway obstructions and save lives in critical choking situations. With the addition of these devices, Jersey County’s local dining establishments will be better equipped to respond to choking incidents, ensuring the safety of their customers and providing peace of mind to both restaurant staff and diners.

"The JCH Foundation is deeply committed to improving the health and safety of our community," said Charity Roth, JCH Foundation Director. "By providing LifeVac devices to local restaurants, we are not only enhancing the safety of those who dine out but also empowering restaurant staff with the tools to respond quickly and effectively in a life-threatening situation. This is part of our ongoing effort to support the well-being of our community in every way we can."

The LifeVac devices will be distributed to a total of 40 restaurants throughout Jersey County, with each location receiving one device to keep on hand for emergencies. In addition to the device donation, JCH Paramedics and EMTs from the JCHF Ambulance Association, led by EMS Training Coordinator Nathan Bishop, are collaborating with local restaurants to provide staff training on how to properly use the LifeVac in the event of an emergency.

The initiative underscores the Association’s commitment to advancing community health and providing resources that promote safety and well-being across Jersey County. The JCH Foundation continues to explore new ways to support local organizations and individuals through innovative programs and partnerships.

For more information about the JCH HealthCare Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.jch.org/foundation.

Jersey Community Hospital Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 organization, is a private foundation which supports JCH HealthCare, an independent healthcare organization that has been serving the region of Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, and northern Madison counties since 1954. With a focus on health and wellness, JCH HealthCare includes a 67-licensed bed general acute care hospital, a multi-specialty medical group with more than 40 providers, a walk-in clinic, and a 25,000 square foot Wellness Center serving the primary healthcare needs of people and communities throughout the region. JCH HealthCare is headquartered in Jerseyville, IL.

