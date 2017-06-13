JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Ambulance Association is excited to welcome members of the community to its annual Fun, Fast Summer Blast fundraiser.

The event, which will occur from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, on the Jersey Community Hospital campus at 400 Maple Summit Road in Jerseyville, will serve as a family fun day for citizens of Jersey County and beyond.

Guests will enjoy a full-fledged cook-out, bounce houses, a dunk tank, other carnival games, a bake sale and a basket raffle.

Toward the end of the event, the JCH Ambulance Association will select the winning ticket for its special John Deere Gator XUV 560 raffle.

Only 400 raffle tickets are being sold, so the community is encouraged to act fast for their chance to win. Tickets are $50 each or 3 for $125. The winner does not have to be present at the Fun, Fast Summer Blast to win.

JCH Ambulance Association was founded by paramedics Nathan Bishop, Mike Hutchens and JCH EMS Coordinator Sonny Renken in December 2015 with the primary goal to provide supplemental support to the JCH Ambulance service. The association consists of four committee members, several paramedics and EMTs, the director of the JCH Foundation, and several other hospital staff members that assist with the group's events.

"Our motto is, 'your donation will help save lives,' and this is so very true," Nathan Bishop said. "We are currently attempting to finance the LUCAS II Chest Compression System, and it is certainly a life-saving piece of equipment."

With the help of the JCH Ladies Auxiliary, JCH administration and other support, the association was able to equip each of JCH's ambulances with power stretchers. The association also donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the local community center where many sporting and community events take place.

The association also organizes school events to help area children learn more about the emergency services they have in their community.

Though the Jersey Community Hospital fully supports the ambulance service and provides everything it is required to have, the association assists by financing the supplemental equipment or devices the paramedics or EMTs want to have or feel would make their job more efficient and help them better serve the community.

For more information about the raffle or the JCH Ambulance Association, please email ambulanceassociation@jch.org or call (618) 498-8489.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

