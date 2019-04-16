Listen to the story

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association has its Cardinals Fanstravaganza Grand Raffle set. The raffle drawing is Friday, April 19, and the winner does not have to be present to win.

One grand prize raffle winner will receive:

Two tickets to Cardinals vs. Cubs game on June 2

Overnight stay at Hilton St. Louis

$25 gas card

Two tickets to Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum

$100 gift card to the Cardinals Nation Restaurant

$100 gift card to the Cardinals Nation Gift Shop

Tickets are donated by Dave & Stacey Loellke, Loellke Plumbing; raffle sponsors are Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home, Linda and Dennis Ford, Eric and Lisa Pistorious, W.A. Rice Seed Co.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25; unlimited ticket buys are available.

Tickets are available at JCH Gift Shop, JCH Resale Shop, JCH Training Center, JCH EMTs, for more info e-mail ambulanceassociation@jch.org or call 618-498-8489.

