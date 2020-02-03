Apps are great, but there’s nothing like the feel of a real book! Book lovers, collectors and avid readers all anticipate this annual event. Thousands of titles include mystery and intrigue, novels, biographies, politics, religion, sports, cookbooks, history, animals, art, science, science fiction, business, women’s issues, foreign languages, gardening, poetry, psychology, self-help, humor…the list goes on.

Parents and educators will find a large selection of books for children and youth as well as educational materials for home schoolers. Multiples of titles are available for book club reading along with miscellaneous videos, books on tape/CDs and DVDs.

The opening day $10 fee helps underwrite expenses for the sale. Books are priced from 50 cents to $3. Special books—collectibles, art books, antique books—are priced as marked. Line ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, February 2nd. Doors Open at 10am. Children 16 and under are free. There is no cost to shop the remaining days of the book sale. On Thursday, February 6th buyers can take advantage of Bag Day…fill a bag of books for $5.

https://jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/

For more information, contact Zelda Sparks 314-442-3169.

Preview Day - Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. February 2

First day only $10 at the door

Monday – Wednesday – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. February 3-5

Thursday, February 6 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Bag Day – Fill a bag for $5

