JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association performed a ribbon cutting ceremony for its members, Taco Bell on Saturday morning, Oct. 8 at their newest location at 1400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

Taco Bell corporate staff were on site the week of the official grand opening Oct. 5th-8th for giveaways, food specials, kids games such as face painting, coloring contents and to welcome diners as they took their first steps into the newly decorated hip and fun eatery.

Brian Soffray, General Manager with Jerseyville Taco Bell, was available to hand out balloons while the area coach, Melissa Mariconi, welcomed guests. Several staff members of the Jerseyville location were on hand to cut the celebratory ribbon on Saturday morning.

Taco Bell is conveniently located at 1400 S. State Street in Jerseyville.

