JERSEY - The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) is celebrating Small Business Week with a Prize Patrol in local businesses. From May 5th-11th, the JCBA will visit member businesses, looking for unsuspecting shoppers to surprise with JCBA Gift Certificates and other prizes! Shoppers are encouraged to use #ShopSmallJerseyville on social media to let the Prize Patrol know where to find them. The prize patrol will visit JCBA member businesses, and a full list of their members can be found at www.jcba-il.us.

JCBA Director Beth Bear believes that small businesses are worth celebrating. “Small businesses are a big deal for small communities such as our own. We know that small businesses often provide a more distinctive selection of merchandise than their larger counterparts. We also know that the customer service at our small businesses is likely to be second to none. But what is easy to forget is how much our small business community gives back.”

“Small businesses provide us and our families with jobs. They practice what they preach and shop small themselves. Small businesses are more likely to spend their money with other small, local businesses than their larger counterparts. Each dollar you spend at independent businesses returns three times more money to your local economy than one spent at a chain and almost 50 times more than buying from an online mega-retailer. Small businesses are also generous - they donate more than twice as much per sales dollar to local non-profits, events, and teams compared to big businesses. But perhaps most importantly is that our small businesses are a big part of giving Jersey County a unique sense of place.”

For more than 50 years, our U.S. President has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year's dates are May 5th-11th, 2019.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

Please contact Beth Bear at JCBA (618-639-5222 for further information.

