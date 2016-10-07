JERSEYVILLE - Attention Jersey County Businesses. It’s time to shine. Literally.

The JCBA Downtown Country Christmas Festival will be held on Small Business Saturday, November 26th at 5pm in downtown Jerseyville on the streets of Washington and Pearl.

You have the opportunity to earn the highly coveted award as “2016 Best Christmas Display” for the entire holiday season. The winner will be announced on Saturday evening after a full tally of votes are collected.

A full listing of businesses that are in the running will be provided to the public by November 11th. The deadline for entering your business is Monday, November 7th. ALL JERSEY COUNTRY BUSINESSES ARE ELIGIBLE.

“This is just another great way for our business owners to show how proud they are of this community, says Molly Rowling of the JCBA Office. “I love to see JCBA members, non- members get excited about a holiday event, we have had a lot of requests for a competition as it pushes more folks to get involved.”

If you have any questions regarding the festival light competition, please call the JCBA Office at 618.639.5222

