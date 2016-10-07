JERSEYVILLE - The JCBA has recently announced the date of the 2nd Annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival on Saturday, November 26th from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. in downtown Jerseyville.

This year’s street festival will be centered in the heart of Washington Street and Pearl Street in front of the Jersey County Courthouse. Street Closures were approved by the Jerseyville City Council Members and will take place roughly between 1 & 2 pm on Saturday, November 26th. The City of Jerseyville and Police Department will be enforcing the road closures with appropriate signage. All City Roads will reopen by 10:30pm on Saturday night.

There is fun to be had by all walks of life on Small Business Saturday, November 26th at this FREE family event.

Among the most important of guests attending this year’s festival via his private helicopter, Mr. Santa Clause himself, Guests can have their photos taken with ole St. Nick, Grab a bite to eat and drink with a variety of local fare options, hop on the one of the 2 old fashioned hayrides going through the streets, enroll your little one in the first ever Elf School, purchase your families LIVE Christmas tree, Shop vendor tents on Washington, Take on “Kids corner” with all types of Christmas inspired FUN kids games complete with live animals! Escape the anticipated winter elements with kid’s crafts, Christmas movies and hot cocoa inside First Baptist Church or bundle up and walk the historic pavements of State Street, bask in the magic of Christmas with our light up the town display. Judge your FAVORITE storefront at the JCBA tent that evening. Be among the rest of your family and friends as our mayor William Russell will officially light the Tree at 7:30 pm. Shortly after and before our last live band performance, our Jersey County Fair Pageant queens will announce the winners of the Christmas light competition.

Advanced Registration is now open to enroll your little elf in training with, Paragon Pipecoverers hosted ELF Class. Enroll in a 30 minute class for just $5 by calling 498-3585. Call today, space is limited. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent. Paragon Pipecoverers is located just around the corner from the heart of the festival on State Street.

