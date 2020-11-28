JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association knows that this year it's more important than ever to support local small businesses. That's they are once again holding their “12 Days of Christmas Shopping Adventure” from November 30th through December 11th.

JCBA Special Projects Coordinator Whitney McIver said “While online shopping is convenient, our local businesses are seriously depending on us to keep them afloat this year, plus I guess I’m a bit old-fashioned but I like to see things in person before I buy them. Like a lot of people I know, this year I plan to limit the amount of in-person shopping that I do, but I’m going to do as much of it as possible right here, keeping my money and tax dollars close to home.”

The 12 Days game is simple - pick up a free punchcard at any participating business, and get at least 15 punches to be eligible for a $500 cash prize. If you want to go all out, then getting all 25 punches gets you a second entry into the drawing. Most locations are offering special sales, drawings, and other day-of promotions, but players aren’t obligated to purchase anything if they don’t want to. McIver continued, “A few of our regular (and previously advertised) stops decided that it would be best for them to take a year off. However, we still have a great variety of places for players to get their card punched, do a little holiday shopping at the same time, or even carryout a great weeknight dinner for the family.”

As long as you start by December 5, it’s not too late to start playing. Just go online to www.jcba-il.us/days to find out the next day’s locations, head there to pick up your punch card, and good luck!

Please contact Beth at the JCBA (618-639-5222 or 618-946-7145) for further information.

