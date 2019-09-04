ALTON - Alton High School Coach Jazmin Pitts has made a decision to step down as Alton High School head girls basketball coach to accept an assistant coaching position at the University of Nevada in their women’s program.

"Obviously we are disappointed, but we support Coach Pitts in her decision and wish her nothing, but the best going forward," Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, said. "She did a fantastic job this past summer working with our young ladies in preparing them for the upcoming season. The position is posted and we are going to move very quickly to fill the position. We plan on having someone in place before practices begin at the end of October."

