BETHALTO - Jayna Halley is only a senior in high school, but she has an impressive resume already.

For her accomplishments, Jayna Halley is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Halley is well-known for her skills on the golf course. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It’s difficult to be a student athlete, but Halley balances athletics and academics with ease.

She is a member of the Tri-M music honors society, the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society, and National Honor Society. These recognitions require high grades and many hours of community service. She has volunteered as a “freshmentor” for the past two years, helping underclassmen succeed as they transition to high school.

Halley also participates in CM’s Drama Club and the Educators Rising program. Outside of school, she is a member of the New Hope Youth Group in Edwardsville.

Though Halley doesn’t have a ton of free time, she enjoys going to the gym, hanging out with her friends and golfing. She knows what she wants to do after graduation, and her loved ones and teachers are rooting for her.

“I plan on attending Missouri State University to become a teacher,” she said, adding, “I am a two-time MVP for golf and [I received] one Eagle Pride Award.”

Congratulations to Jayna for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

