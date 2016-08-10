Name: Jaylen Sheets

Parents: Jordan Allen and Jacob Sheets of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs  6 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 12:52

Date: August 3, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Jenni Sheets; Jesse Sheets; Christopher Allen; Jennifer Jones

Great Grandparents: Terry Vatole; Vivian Vatole; Jackie Jones; Robert Jones

 

