CHARLESTON – East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich made history on Saturday by becoming the first-ever state champion in the history of the girls track and field program by winning the Class 2A shot put at the IHSA state track meet Saturday at O’Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Ulrich set a personal record with a throw of 46’ 9.5” to win the title, over three feet better than runner-up Aliyah McDaniel of Tolono Unity, who had a toss of 43’ 0.75”.

Ulrich was welcomed home back to EAWR High School on Sunday with a ride of honor of one of the city’s fire trucks and a police escort.

“It feels really good,” Ulrich said in an interview shortly after the welcome home ceremonies, “and I’m glad I got a 46’ 9”, and I got a PR too because the state’s a great place to PR.”

In the preliminaries on Friday, Ulrich qualified for the finals with a toss of 42’ 2.75”, but was able to bounce back in the finals with her championship-winning toss.

“The first day was kind of bad,” Ulrich said, “but it’s fine because I came back with a 46’ 9”. Yesterday was really good; I got a PR in that.”

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

