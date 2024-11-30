ALTON - Jayden Snow is a well-rounded student athlete and performer.

For his hard work, Jayden Snow is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

As a senior at Alton High School, Snow has had the opportunity to get involved in a variety of programs and extracurriculars. He has been a thespian since his freshman year, and he joined the chamber choir during his sophomore year. He has been recognized by the Illinois Music Education Association two times as a member of their auditioned performance choir.

Snow also plays tennis, and he was tapped to join the varsity team as a sophomore. In the past few months, Snow has discovered a new passion as a member of Scholar Bowl. He enjoys challenging himself as a member of the Math Team and the Physics Club.

He was also recently inducted into National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society. These memberships require high grades and many hours of community service. Snow often volunteers as a math tutor, and he collaborates with the National Honor Society to support Team Honduras.

Outside of school, Snow works at Rolling Hills Golf Course. He enjoys playing video games and testing himself to see how fast he can solve Rubik’s cubes.

He has big plans for after graduation, and anyone who knows Snow knows that he has the determination and work ethic to achieve his goals.

“I’m planning on going to college to get a master’s degree in mechanical engineering,” he said.

Congratulations to Jayden for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

