Jayden Miles Named To York University Fall Dean's List
YORK, Neb. - York University announced an area student to the York University Dean's List for the Fall 2024 term. A total of 151 students were recognized with this distinction at the university.
Wood River's Jayden Miles was named to the York University fall list.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.
