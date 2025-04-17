

ALTON - Jayden Bierman of Alton High School is truly honored and grateful to receive the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month Award for April 2025, which means more to him than he can truly express. Jayden's goal has never been to seek awards or recognition for the things he’s done; it has simply been to put a smile on the face of everyone he meets, because he knows how much even a small gesture can change a person’s day. Being recognized as a Rotary Student of the Month reminds him just how powerful kindness can be, and that passing it forward really does make a difference.

Academically, Jayden has always pushed himself to do his best. This year, he’s taking two math classes and Physics 2, which have challenged him to manage a heavy workload while diving deep into complex subjects. What Jayden loves most about these classes is how they’ve given him a deeper understanding of the world. That he hopes to use to solve real-world problems in creative, meaningful ways.

Outside the classroom, Jayden stays active in many school organizations and also works a seasonal job at Rolling Hills, washing golf carts. Some of his most meaningful extracurriculars have been playing varsity tennis for the past three years, singing in the Chamber Choir as a section leader, and performing in school plays and musicals (which led to his induction as a Thespian). Last year, Jayden was also inducted into both the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, the honor math society. These groups have allowed him to serve others through volunteering and share his love of math with peers who are just as passionate.

Article continues after sponsor message

What matters most to Jayden, though, is using his time to make the world better for the people around him. Being part of the NHS has made it easier to find opportunities to give back. One that stood out was volunteering for Team Honduras, which raises funds to help people in desperate need overseas. It felt incredible to know that his efforts were supporting a mission far beyond his immediate community. But if he had to choose, Jayden’s favorite form of service is helping coach the middle school tennis clinic. He absolutely loves playing tennis, but watching young players light up as they improve and fall in love with the sport is even better. It reminds him that giving back doesn’t have to be something grand, sometimes it’s just showing up with love, energy, and care.

That’s why, moving forward, Jayden hopes to help the world in his own way.

After graduating, Jayden plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and major in Aerospace Engineering. His dream is to one day work on orbital navigation or propulsion systems for NASA, contributing to missions that push the boundaries of space exploration. But more than that, he wants to be the kind of engineer who doesn’t just innovate, but someone who inspires others to dream big, to believe in themselves, and to create change in their own communities.

Jayden would like to repeat just how much he appreciates this incredible honor. He’ll carry it with pride, and continue serving, leading, and uplifting others every step of the way.

More like this: