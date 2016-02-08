EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Jaycees have officially welcomed another chapter to its growing organization. Edwardsville, IL will be the newest home of the Jaycees, a service organization focusing on developing young leaders and serving the communities in which they reside.

The Jaycees are an international organization, currently in more than 120 countries around the globe. They boast over 5,000 chapters and 200,000 members. Founded in 1920 by Henry Giessenbier in St. Louis, MO, the Jaycees’ mission is “To provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.”

The organization promotes leadership development through community involvement, holds numerous networking opportunities for its members to grow their own professional networks, and empowers young people to serve their community on both an organizational and individual level.

The Edwardsville chapter will hold monthly membership meetings on the third Tuesday of each month, as well as plan fundraisers throughout the year to donate toward local causes in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon region. Membership for the first year is $25 and individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 are eligible to join.

The Edwardsville Jaycees will hold their next membership meeting on Tuesday, February 16th at 6 pm at Stur Restaurant & Lounge, located at 4 Club Centre Court in Edwardsville. For information on the benefits of membership or how you can get involved, please contact Mike Ward (mward@national-bank.com) or Sarah Wells (sarah.wells@scheffelboyle.com).

The Illinois Jaycees are a proud state organization of the United States Junior Chamber and proud affiliate of the Junior Chamber International. For more information about The Jaycees, visit www.iljaycees.org.

