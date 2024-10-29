Edwardsville, IL — Today, Jay Keeven, candidate for State Representative is proud to announce the endorsement of Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor.

Sheriff Connor, a well-respected leader dedicated to upholding safety and accountability across Madison County, praised Keeven’s extensive background in law enforcement, commitment to public safety, and collaborative approach to public service.

"Jay Keeven has spent his career serving with integrity and working to keep our families safe," said Sheriff Connor. "I know Jay will bring that same commitment to Springfield, where we need leaders focused on protecting our communities and holding public officials accountable. I am proud to endorse Jay Keeven for State Representative."

"I am honored to have the support of Sheriff Jeff Connor," said Keeven. "Sheriff Connor’s dedication to our community is unmatched, and his endorsement underscores my commitment to protecting our families and advocating for integrity in our government. Together, we share a vision for safer communities and a government that truly serves the people."

With this endorsement, Keeven strengthens his support among local law enforcement and community members who are ready for new leadership in Springfield. Keeven is also endorsed by the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association and numerous former police leaders he has worked with over the years.

For more information visit https://jay4illinois.com/ or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Jay4Illinois

