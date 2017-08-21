Jaxson Lawrence Sutton
August 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Jaxson Lawrence Sutton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Vicki and Mike Sutton of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 21.5 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 2:28 PM
Date: August 14, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Kole (7); Callie (3)
Grandparents: The Late John Delaney; Bonus Grandmother Elle Shaw, Jerseyville; Julie Beckham, Cottage Hills; Mick & Bonnie Sutton, Cottage Hills
Great Grandparents: Barb & Bill Spurgeon, Florissant, MO