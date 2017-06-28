Jaxon Neal Vaughn
June 28, 2017 11:28 AM
Name: Jaxon Neal Vaughn
Parents: Jessica and Greg Vaughn of Dorsey
Birth weight: 8 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 6:39 AM
Date: June 23, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Austin (13); Brenden (11); Kylah (7)
Grandparents: Toni Bunt, Bunker Hill; Dan & Kathy Bunt, Wood River; John & Debbie Leverett, East Alton
Great Grandparents: Robert & Shirley Torrez, Bunker Hill; Don & Evelyn Bunt, Rosewood Heights
