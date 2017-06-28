Name: Jaxon Neal Vaughn

Parents: Jessica and Greg Vaughn of Dorsey

Birth weight: 8 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 6:39 AM

Date: June 23, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Austin (13); Brenden (11); Kylah (7)

Grandparents: Toni Bunt, Bunker Hill; Dan & Kathy Bunt, Wood River; John & Debbie Leverett, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Robert & Shirley Torrez, Bunker Hill; Don & Evelyn Bunt, Rosewood Heights

