Name:  Jaxon Lee Nolan Swarringin

Parents:  Shelby Staszkiewicz and David Swarringin of Godfrey

Birth weight:  9 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length:  21 inches

Time :  8:12 AM

Date:  January 13, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Paisley Swarringin (2)

Grandparents:  Mindy & Martin Polewski, Godfrey; David & Rita Staszkiewicz, Holiday Shores

Great Grandparents:  David & Opal Swarringin, Godfrey

 

 

