Jaxon Lee Nolan Swarringin
January 23, 2017 9:06 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Jaxon Lee Nolan Swarringin
Parents: Shelby Staszkiewicz and David Swarringin of Godfrey
Birth weight: 9 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 8:12 AM
Date: January 13, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Paisley Swarringin (2)
Grandparents: Mindy & Martin Polewski, Godfrey; David & Rita Staszkiewicz, Holiday Shores
Great Grandparents: David & Opal Swarringin, Godfrey
