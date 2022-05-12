Jason Kendall, middle. is Alton Memorial Hospital’s May Employee of the Month.

He received his award May 12 from Ronnie Greenwood, left, Plant Operations manager; and Dave Braasch, AMH President.

An anonymous nomination for Jason said that “while I was getting some breakfast (in the AMH café), I noticed Jason standing by the register. Then I noticed an extremely elderly man, very frail and wobbly, approaching with his breakfast tray. Jason swiped his badge to pay for this man’s breakfast. Jason said, ‘I got you.’ The man had hearing aids and did not hear what Jason had said to him. Jason did not stay around for any thanks or any accolades, he just went on his way.

It literally made me cry to watch this all unfold in front of me. Jason was just giving from his heart, to a stranger, and wanted nothing in return. This truly represents our BJC Values of Compassion, Respect and Excellence. There is still goodness in this world.”

