EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Paula Buscher announced the appointment of Jasmine James as the director of basketball operations.

James comes to SIUE after spending last season as the head coach at Bartlett (Tennessee) High School, her prep alma mater.

"I am excited to have Jasmine join our program," said Buscher. "She comes highly recommended by people in the basketball business and is ready for her next step. First and foremost, she is a high-character person with great work ethic. I am looking forward to working with her and the positive impact she can have on our program."

Her basketball experiences have been at a high level, spending four seasons as a professional after playing four highly-successful seasons at Georgia.

A third-round draft pick to the Seattle Storm in 2013, James later played for the Phoenix Mercury. She went on to play overseas in Brazil, Luxembourg, Germany and Israel.

As a collegiate player, James was a freshman All-American during the 2009-10 season. She went on to earn second team All-SEC honors during the 2012-13 season. Along the way, she was a consistent Academic All-SEC performer.

James has taken advantage of her professional ties and will work with the Arkansas Bansheees organization. Her knowledge of the game has been shaped by the high level of mentors, including Andy Landers (Georgia), Sandy Brondello (Phoenix Mercury), Jenny Boucek (Seattle Storm/Dallas Mavericks) and Ann Meyers Drysdale (Phoenix Mercury/Phoenix Suns).

She earned a bachelor's degree from Georgia in 2013, majoring in recreation management and leisure studies.

What They're Saying About Jasmine James

"Jasmine James is someone who is totally committed to the student-athlete and their well-being. She will be a valuable and trustworthy addition to the SIUE staff. So very proud of her!" – Andy Landers, Hall of Fame Coach from Georgia and now a national television analyst.

"Jasmine James is one of the hardest working and most determined young ladies I've ever been around. JJ's experience as a former All-American SEC player, WNBA starter and high school coach have helped prepare her to add value to the entire SIUE women's basketball program. She will be a very welcomed addition to the University and the entire community." – Cameron Newbauer, Florida Head Coach

