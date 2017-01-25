EDWARDSVILLE – Basketball teams often have a key player who comes off the bench to supply a spark for a team when it needs it most.

Known in basketball as the “sixth man," that player can be a key to a team's success.

Edwardsville's Jasmine Bishop understands how important a role like that can be; she's often the Tigers' first player off the bench at key moments in a game. In this case, she would be the Tigers' "sixth woman."

“My job is to take care of the ball and do what I can to help the team,” Bishop said. “It's nice to know I can give a spark to the team any way I can.”

It's a role that Bishop has become accustomed to. “Coach (Lori) Blade does everything for a reason; I believe in her coaching and her abilities and the other coaches too. Transferring from Alton (following her freshman year) and coming here was a big change, but I'm glad I'm here.

“Basketball's always been my favorite sport; it's what I love to do. I'm just here for my team and I'm having a great time with my teammates, bonding with them and playing with them and having a great high school season."

Bishop has played in 18 games this season, averaging 2.8 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per game coming off the bench for the Tigers; she has not made a decision on where she will be playing in college as of yet. “I have not decided (where she will be attending college at),” Bishop said.

