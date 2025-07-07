CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Jarrot Mansion State Historic Site, the oldest brick building in Illinois, will open to the public on July 12, 2025, to offer a rare opportunity to tour the historic home and to celebrate the state’s French heritage in honor of Bastille Day.

The mansion, typically accessible only by request, will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Located near the intersection of Illinois 3 and Illinois 157 in Cahokia, the site is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources with support from volunteers of the Jarrot Mansion Project.

The nearby Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site will also be open to visitors that day.

Built in 1810 by Nicholas Jarrot, a refugee from the French Revolution, the mansion stands as a significant example of Federal-style architecture. Jarrot, who became a prominent landowner and businessman in the formerly French region of Illinois as the area approached statehood, constructed the imposing brick home in contrast to the French-influenced timber buildings that were common at the time.

The public opening coincides with Bastille Day, observed on July 14, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution, a pivotal event in French history.

The event at Jarrot Mansion aims to honor this heritage and provide insight into the historical ties between Illinois and France.

