Jarick De’lyn Wayne Evans
November 16, 2016 11:22 AM
Parents: Brianna Schum and James Evans, Jr. of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 7 lbs
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 10:20 AM
Date: November 7, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Jameson (10 months); James (4)
Grandparents: Clay Schum, Elsah: Virginia Schum, Alton; Tina Ewing, Alton; James Evans, Alton
