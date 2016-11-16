Name:  Jarick De’lyn Wayne Evans

Parents:  Brianna Schum and James Evans, Jr. of Cottage Hills

Birth weight:  7 lbs

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time :  10:20 AM

Date:  November 7, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Jameson (10 months); James (4)

Grandparents:  Clay Schum, Elsah: Virginia Schum, Alton; Tina Ewing, Alton; James Evans, Alton

