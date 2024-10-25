BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School's head boys basketball coach and physical education teacher, Jared Reynolds, was honored with an All-In recognition this week for his exemplary commitment to students and the school community. The award highlights Reynolds’ dedication to going above and beyond in his role.

According to school administrators, Reynolds has consistently demonstrated a willingness to make a difference in the lives of his students and colleagues. "Being ALL-IN means going above and beyond for our students, colleagues, and school community — showing dedication, commitment, and a willingness to make a difference, no matter what," they stated.

This past week, Reynolds showcased his commitment by adjusting his own schedule to better serve students and reduce class sizes. His efforts ensure that every student receives the support and attention necessary for their success.

Before long, the Civic Memorial High boys will be taking to the hardwoods for the 2024-2025 boys basketball season.

Reynolds was a football star as a wide receiver and has been coaching basketball at different levels in the Bethalto School District for many years. He earned his degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and has also taught kinesiology and driver's education at CM.

The school community expressed gratitude for Reynolds’ dedication, underscoring the impact of his work on students’ educational experiences.