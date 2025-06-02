ALTON - The Upper Alton Association will mark its 16th year of Rockin’ with Robert Concerts with a series of six consecutive Tuesday performances starting June 3, 2025. The free, two-hour outdoor concerts will take place in Upper Alton and conclude July 8, 2025.

The 2025 lineup opens with the Jared Hennings Band on June 3, 2025, and continues with NGK Band on June 10, Ivas John Trio on June 17, Porch Cafe on June 24, Flip the Frog on July 1, and closes with #4 Combo on July 8.

In a new addition this year, the association will hold an “All Around Alton” raffle featuring a gift card basket. Tickets will be sold at all six concerts, with the winner drawn during the final event on July 8.

"Proceeds from the raffle support the Upper Alton Association with improvements to the Upper Alton area,” said President, Debra Frakes

The concerts are sponsored by J.E.M. Properties, Taqueria Maya, John Meehan-5th Ward Alderman, Scott Neudecker-State Farm, 5 Oak Designs, and Christmas Wonderland. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Events will be canceled in case of rain, and alcohol is prohibited.

The Upper Alton Association expressed appreciation for community support in continuing the annual concert series.

