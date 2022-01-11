GODFREY – Tucker’s Automotive and Tire, Inc. has been chosen as the January 2022 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Located at 124 Northport Drive in Alton, owner Chuck Tucker noted a desire to give back to the area as a motive behind his choice to open his automotive shop in the Riverbend. “I grew up playing Little League baseball at what is now Glazebrook Park,” said Tucker. “The place holds a lot of great memories for me. I am so proud of what Godfrey has done with the park.”

In business for more than three years now, Tucker explained that his background really expands over his lifetime. “I have been in the automotive industry basically since I was born. My dad had three automotive shops in the Godfrey area, one of which I took my first steps in. My dad was the inspiration for my shop now. After a lengthy career in the industry in the St. Louis area, I have finally been able to come back home to the area and continue in my father’s footsteps.”

Tucker’s Automotive has undergone extensive remodeling, Tucker further noted. “Although our location had good bones, it had not had a lot of love in past years. We undertook an extensive remodel, changing everything from the roofs to flooring and everything in between. We are proud of our 20,000-square-foot service area, featuring 22 bays and the latest in automotive equipment. We also have a 5,000-square-foot reception area, customer lounge, and office area that we feel rivals the highest level of dealerships.”

“It gave me a great feeling of accomplishment when recently a customer was told her vehicle was ready and she asked if she could stay and finish her Christmas cards while sitting in the lounge next to the Christmas tree and fireplace. She said it was a warm and cozy area,” Tucker said.

“We went from a workforce of four when we opened to one of 15, all within these three-plus years. Due to the ever-changing needs in the automotive world, our staff continually maintain their certifications and are always learning. Our technicians complete classes offered by ASE and NAPA,” said Tucker. “We also support the automotive program at Lewis and Clark Community College by offering apprenticeships and helping them to move to the next level of standards.”

Service to the community is paramount to operations at Tucker’s Automotive and Tire. This is further shown by the shop’s support of a variety of regional nonprofit efforts. “When we heard there was a need for some trees at Glazebrook Park, we jumped on the opportunity to get involved with the Village of Godfrey Parks Department, donating 50 trees to be used as a green space between the park and the back of the Belmont Village neighborhood.”

“We have also been lucky enough to be involved, as a small part, with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. As a long-time friend of both Al Womack and Bret Mayberry there, I know with whatever resources they are given, they will do such great things in service to the area,” Tucker added. “We are involved with the 5A’s, the Alton Area Animal Aid Association as well, and other local partners that we feel honored to help out.”

As a small business in his hometown region, Tucker said that they have experienced other opportunities that have brought their own rewards as well. “One opportunity I have been given has been all the people I have met who I now call friends and family. Another has been all the support from the community. We set our business practice apart from our competitors because we treat our customers and employees truly as part of our family. We continue to rise to the challenge that comes with the rapid growth of our business, and we believe that this growth is because of our business practice.”

To learn more about Tucker Automotive and Tire, Inc., and the services they provide to the Riverbend region, visit online at tuckerautoandtire.com or call (618) 466-0546.

The RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. Committee members include Jacinda Dunlap, Brenda Eardley, Kristen Ryrie, Leslie Schobernd, Martha Schultz, Amy Smith, and Kathy Weaver. To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and the Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

This article was prepared for the RiverBend Growth Association by Melissa Meske Publications, macmeske.com.

