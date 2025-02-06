ST. LOUIS – Following an 11-year-low in homicides in 2024, the City of St. Louis experienced a continued decrease in violent and property crimes in January of 2025, with the number of homicides committed in the City decreasing by 55% compared to January of 2024.

“Each life lost or affected by crime is one too many, so these continued improvements encourage us to keep the momentum going,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We will keep building a safer St. Louis with the help of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, the Office of Violence Prevention, and our community partners. I invite legislators in Jefferson City to take a look at this month’s report and the data available on our police department’s website.”

According to the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS) January report, available at slmpd.org/stats, there were nine homicides in the City in January 2025, down from 20 in the same period last year.

Other violent crime was down as well, including rape (down 73%), aggravated assault (down 10%), and simple assault (down 9%). Overall, violent crime was down 12.6% in January 2025 compared to January 2024.

Property crime was down 33.7% overall, with some of the most significant decreases being seen in motor vehicle theft (down 42%), theft from motor vehicle (down 28%), and burglary/breaking and entering (down 34%). However, shoplifting and carjacking saw increases of 10% and 38%, respectively. Crimes against society, which include such crimes as narcotic violations and disorderly conduct, were down 30.4%.

