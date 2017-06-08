ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band has provided "inter-generational entertainment" to the citizens of and visitors to Alton every summer since 1891.

Alton Municipal Band Manager Martha Roberts said this year will be no different. The concert series at both Riverview and Haskell parks will begin within the next week, with the first Riverview Park concert happening tonight, June 8 at 8 p.m. This coming Sunday, June 11, will mark the first concert at Haskell Park, which will start at 7 p.m. That schedule will continue throughout the next nine weeks, with a large finale following at Lewis and Clark Community College.

"In this day and age, there should be a big push for people of many generations to make memories together in the park," Roberts said. "We have Jo-Jo the clown for the kids. Some families I have seen coming there since we've started. Their kids, grandkids and even great grandkids are coming out to the concerts."

The band plays a variety of music, which Roberts described as "concert band music," which she said has a "wide range." She said the band plays everything from Broadway show tunes to marching band music to more modern favorites. Music will include soloists performing both vocally and instrumentally.

Article continues after sponsor message

That theme of inter-generational entertainment is not only for the audience. Roberts said the performers are also very diverse, with some members being in their late teens and one being in his late 80s.

"It is something people can do together," Roberts said. "It's not like sports where you can become unable to participate. This is a lifelong thing."

When asked about the current state of the Wood River Municipal Band, which had its funding removed this summer - despite support from Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire - Roberts said she wrote a letter to the Wood River City Council supporting funding for the band.

"I think they are trying to get funding for next year, so hopefully they will go into full swing next summer," she said.

More like this: