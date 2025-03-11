ALTON - If you would like to find one of the most helpful, hardworking, and kindhearted individuals in the area, look no further than our most recent Remarkable Redbird, senior Ja'Miel Johnson.

Ja'Miel is one of the main people responsible for allowing students into the Redbird Store during the lunch period. Students can buy candy, soda, water, and other baked goods in the Redbird Store, but if the students do not have a ticket to get in, Ja'Miel will require them to get one. He is also responsible for taking down and putting away the inventory at the end of the day.

When Ja'Miel was in ninth grade, he worked in the Redbird Store stocking inventory as well and he would work on a staff of about 10-12 students. As an additional job that he has each day after school, he is responsible for checking to make sure that all doors are locked within the high school. It was estimated that he may walk over a mile each day in checking all of the doors. Ja'Miel has gained these responsibilities in being a part of the Step Work program at school. Previously, Ja'Miel has also worked with Challenge Unlimited, a local organization that helps children acquire job skills.

Ja'Miel will also sit with different groups of students each day at lunch in the cafeteria as he is very friendly, outgoing and has a great attitude. When he is working in the hall during school, he is encouraging his fellow students to get to class on time as well. At Alton High, he likes Miss Croxford's Math class and students may see him in the weight room lifting weights during breaks or after school.

In his spare time, Ja'Miel likes to clean and enjoys going outside when it is nice. He also enjoys going for walks with his family, riding his bike and also swimming. Ja'Miel also likes playing Roblox and Fortnight video games.

During a recent conversation with his teachers, Sheila Severs and Rachel DeMonge, they say that he is one of the most beloved members of the student body at Alton High School. Ms. Severs says that Ja'Miel is "very outgoing, very friendly and many of the students know him because he has also taken on more responsibility this year. You will also see him giving high-fives to other students in the hallway." She added that if Ja'Miel sees something that needs to be done, he will step up and do it.

Assistant Principal Vernon Curvey added, "He helps us around the building every chance he can. He is the first to assist administration in the cafeteria passing things out when needed or collecting tickets for the Redbird store. He can always be seen sitting with a different group of kids at lunch making new friends and collecting phone numbers. He really is one of our Remarkable Redbirds."

