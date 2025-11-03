GODFREY - James Mayo “Jim” Towey, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime community leader in Godfrey, left a lasting impact with his service time and time back home with family, friends, and his community.

Born in Wood River, Towey spent most of his life in Godfrey. He served as a sergeant in Company B, 2nd/60th, 9th Infantry Division of the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

For his service, he was awarded several medals, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, recognizing his sacrifice and courage.

Towey maintained close relationships with his fellow veterans throughout his life. After returning from military service, he graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and established a successful career as the owner and operator of an independent insurance brokerage firm.

In addition to his professional achievements, Towey was deeply involved in his community. He dedicated years of service to The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, holding leadership positions in both organizations.

Towey's commitment to these groups reflected his ongoing dedication to serving others beyond his military service. Towey died Sept. 5, 2025, at the age of 81.

