Name: James Thomas McMaster

Hometown: Rosiclare

Years of Service: 1964-1968

DOD: April 15, 1968

KIA: Yes

Branch: Army

Rank: SPC5

Wars: Vietnam

Medals/Honors Earned: Bronze Star CIB Vietnam Campaign Medals Vietnamese Gallantry Cross Vietnam Service Medal Purple Heart ARCOM AGCM

Message: My brother who is forever in my heart. Salute.

Submitted By: Donald P McMaster

 