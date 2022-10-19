James Thomas McMaster
October 19, 2022 11:03 AM
Name: James Thomas McMaster
Hometown: Rosiclare
Years of Service: 1964-1968
DOD: April 15, 1968
KIA: Yes
Branch: Army
Rank: SPC5
Wars: Vietnam
Medals/Honors Earned: Bronze Star CIB Vietnam Campaign Medals Vietnamese Gallantry Cross Vietnam Service Medal Purple Heart ARCOM AGCM
Message: My brother who is forever in my heart. Salute.
Submitted By: Donald P McMaster