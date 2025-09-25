ST. LOUIS — James Roach, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in connection with the fatal shooting of Colin Brown, an O'Fallon, Ill., teenage hockey player, on Interstate 55 last November, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

Roach faces charges including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon for shooting from a motor vehicle. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported that Roach was previously in federal custody on unrelated charges.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colin Brown, 16, was struck by a stray bullet while riding with his father on Interstate 55 in the St. Louis on Nov. 23, 2024. Brown was a varsity hockey player at Christian Brothers College High School and a member of the Affton Americans Hockey team. He died four days later. He resided with his family in O’Fallon, Ill.

Three other suspects — Donovan Baucom, Garret Jordan and Diamond Baucom — have also been charged in connection with Brown’s death.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as authorities continue to pursue justice for Brown and his family.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: