ST. LOUIS - James Norman, son of the Sweetie Pie’s owner in St. Louis, and owner of Sweetie Pie’s in Jackson, Miss., now faces a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He was arrested this week with Terica Ellis in a murder-for-hire case involving the death of James’ nephew.

Waiel Yaghnam was also indicted by a grand jury with Norman in the wire and mail fraud case.

The federal allegation is that Norman contracted a large $450,000 life insurance company policy on nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2014 and Norman was sole beneficiary. In March 2016, it has been discovered that Norman allegedly worked with Ellis, while she was an exotic dancer in Memphis, Tenn., and conversed with her on her cell phone and her near where Montgomery was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Road in St. Louis at 8 p.m. on March 14, 2016.

Ellis made multiple bank deposits of $9,000 in the time shortly after Montgomery’s death, court records say. Norman made an attempt to collect on his nephew’s life insurance policy, but it was not allowed.

