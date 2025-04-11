GODFREY - James "Jimmy" Militello, a Godfrey resident known for his kindness and warmth, was involved in a fatal automobile accident in Moro Township on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The Godfrey Meat Market announced it will close its doors at noon on Saturday, April 12, to allow staff to pay their respects to James "Jimmy" Militello, a beloved employee. He was 21 years old.

“James was an excellent employee with the kindest soul,” said Ian Warford, of the Godfrey Meat Market. “You know when someone has a good soul. And James embodied that, no doubt about it.”

Militello was born on March 1, 2004. He was described by family and friends as a proud big brother who often shared stories about his siblings. Ian and his wife, Lori, remarked, “James was a really great brother, especially to his baby sister, and a good guy. I think all of us are pretty much in shock over it.”

The visitation for Militello will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

The Godfrey Meat Market has asked the community to keep Militello's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

"He was just a spectacular guy," Ian Warford said on Friday. "We all loved him."

