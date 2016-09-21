ALTON - For some, the site of paving work being done at James H. Killion Park at Salu basketball courts is a remarkable accomplishment.

One person living nearby remarked the courts hadn’t been paved since the 1970s when he started his own basketball career. He said it made him proud to see what the workers were doing on Tuesday with the court work and it brought back memories of the glory years of Alton High School basketball.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker was on hand on Tuesday during the work and he grinned with pride over what was happening.

Article continues after sponsor message

“CSR Asphalt and Paving in conjunction with the Public Works Department will be paving the Killion Park at Salu basketball courts,” Walker said. “The project will be paid for by the 2015 Parks Enhancement Program (PEP) grant and is part of an on-going Park Restoration Project.

“The City of Alton along with our Public Works and Parks and Recreation Department look forward to showing the public that this administration is sincerely committed to making improvements in all of our city parks.”

When the courts are finished, Walker said he expects when people drive by the park, they will see a lot of neighborhood kids playing basketball like the days of yesteryear in Alton. Roof work was also being done on one of the areas at Killion. Soon, Walker said his staff will move on to another park renovation.

Walker said the work on Tuesday fits in perfectly with his overall mission: to improve the quality of life in Alton. Improving and maintaining the parks are vital to quality of life in the community, he said.







More like this: