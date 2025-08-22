WOOD RIVER — Charlie James secured the overall individual championship at the Madison County Golf Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, shooting a 72 at Belk Park in Wood River.

The senior from Maryville Christian High School reflected on his performance and his aspirations for the upcoming state competition.

“I just wanted to go into the round and try not to overthink what I am doing, but most importantly, when something goes wrong, come back with something to flush it out and move on and fix it,” James said. After a double bogey early in the round, he responded with two consecutive birdies, describing that as his “goal rebound.”

James, an Edwardsville resident, said his objective is to qualify for the state tournament and peak at the right time.

“My goal is to make it to state and work hard for it. I think I have a chance at competing at a high level for state this year,” he said.

He credited his supportive environment at Maryville Christian, noting, “Maryville Christian High School's environment is amazing. The teachers are so friendly and care a lot about you. I think the students exemplify the teacher's attitudes. Maryville Christian School is a good place to be.”

James’s father, Wes James, emphasized his son’s dedication and resilience.

“He has worked really hard," Wes said. "He’s been playing golf competitively since 2019 in the Gateway PGA Jr. Tour.”

Wes also highlighted their shared experience playing golf together since Charlie was about seven or eight years old. “We have been playing together since he was seven or eight years old and we play a lot,” he said. James said he played his first round of golf when he was 6 years old.

James has shown consistent improvement in his golfing career. He finished fourth with a 77 at Hickory Stick earlier in the week and was the 2022 nine-hole division Gateway PGA Jr. Tour winner. During his high school career, he was named player of the year as a freshman and sophomore seasons and earned all-conference honors in varsity golf before sitting out last year.

His current team, relatively young with three or four freshmen, placed third in the small school division of the Madison County Meet with a combined lowest score of 340, a record for them.

Looking ahead, James has not yet decided on college golf plans, stating he will wait until the end of the season to explore his options. His father expressed confidence in his potential, saying, “He has done all of those things this past year, paid off big time.”

James’s performance at the Madison County Golf Tournament marks a significant milestone as he continues to develop his skills and pursue higher levels of competition.

