James Bess Foundation To Grant Dying Granite City Woman’s Dying Wish To Meet Jelly Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The James Bess Foundation, a nonprofit that grants a dying dream to adults (21-65) battling a terminal illness, will grant Granite City, IL resident Keita Miller’s dying dream to meet Jelly Roll at his concert in St. Louis next week. Article continues after sponsor message WHERE: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. The James Bess Foundation is a 501c3 organization that grants dreams to adults battling terminal illness. James Bess was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 38 and died at age 42. James’ dream was a meet and greet with the great Garth Brooks. However, due to the lack of resources, James died without having his dream fulfilled. The James Bess Foundation was formed in response to that situation. It began granting dreams in August 2017; as of October 1, 2024, they have granted forty-three dreams. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending