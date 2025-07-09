EAST ST. LOUIS - Recently, James Avant Elementary School in East St. Louis School District 189 held its Fifth-Grade Promotional Ceremony to honor students moving on to middle school. The event celebrated the achievements of the graduating fifth graders and marked an important transition in their academic journey.

School officials and staff extended congratulations to the students for their dedication and hard work.

“Your commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed,” the school stated, acknowledging the students’ accomplishments.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the students will no longer be on the James Avant Elementary campus, teachers, administrators, and support staff expressed enthusiasm about watching them continue to succeed within the district.

The ceremony served as a milestone for the young scholars as they prepared to embark on the next phase of their education in School District 189.

The school encouraged the students to maintain their efforts with the message: “Keep striving, keep shining, and keep soaring — your journey is just beginning.”

More like this: