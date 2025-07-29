EAST ST. LOUIS - Students from James Avant Elementary School in East St. Louis School District 189 visited Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Top Golf on a recent field trip designed to inspire and engage future leaders.

The East St. Louis School District said the event was part of the district’s initiative to encourage students to envision their educational futures.

During the visit, the students toured Harris-Stowe State University and attended an information session, giving them an introduction to college life.

Following the educational portion of the day, the students enjoyed recreational activities at Top Golf.

District officials acknowledged the contributions of administrators, teachers, and sponsors who supported the event.

The experience aimed to combine learning with fun, fostering both academic curiosity and social engagement among the young scholars.