James & Helen's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: James Morrissey & Helen Crause from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: May 14, 2020
Briefly Describe First Date: Because of the Pandemic, we ordered pizza from Roma’s and drove out to pick it up. Then drove back to Jim’s home and had pizza and wine.
Date Married: October 23, 2021
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to the movies, watching sports on tv, and going out to eat.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Life is too short. Always share your love with each other. Listen to each other. Never any cross words. Be happy.