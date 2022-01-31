Our Love Story:

The Couple: James Morrissey & Helen Crause from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: May 14, 2020

Briefly Describe First Date: Because of the Pandemic, we ordered pizza from Roma’s and drove out to pick it up. Then drove back to Jim’s home and had pizza and wine.

Date Married: October 23, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going to the movies, watching sports on tv, and going out to eat.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Life is too short. Always share your love with each other. Listen to each other. Never any cross words. Be happy.